Joan S. Watson

Joan Susan Watson, 59, originally of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., and youngest daughter of the late James G. Watson and Jacqueline (Riccio) Watson, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Stowe.
She will be deeply mourned by her only son, Conner James Comeau and his fiancé Karla Bergman, and granddog, Rukus Roo; sister, Jayne Drinkwater and her husband, Paul; brother, Tom Watson; sister in-law, Maryann Watson of Massachusetts.
Joan is also survived by her niece, Shea Watson; her nephews, Jim Watson, Tom Watson, and Michael, Tom, Taylor and Lee Drinkwater; and her son’s godmother, Stephanie Wallace.
She was predeceased by her parents and her big brother, Jim Watson.
Joan had roots in Maine as well as Vermont and her absence will be significantly felt by both communities. Her family and friends will remember her unconditional love, empathy and support.
Joan was a master craftsman and a phenomenal artist whose works are in homes and businesses around the globe. Taken to the slopes at a young age, she was an avid skier and had a passion for teaching others how to ski, changing many lives for the better. Joan was a natural athlete who enjoyed playing golf, hiking and swimming.
You could find Joan spending time outdoors, especially the beach, when she was not working as a Two Lights State Park ranger, ski instructor and self-employed artist. She traveled the world (Greece, Italy, England, France, Africa) where she was inspired by the art and culture, which she brought back home with her.
Music was an important ingredient in Joan’s life, grooving to the Grateful Dead, Elvis and classic rock. Out of all the great things that Joan did, the thing she was best at was being a mom to her son.
Joan’s son, Conner, thanks everyone who loved Joan throughout her life and leaves her friends and family with her senior yearbook quote, “Like an angel, standing in a shaft of light, rising up to paradise, I know I’m gonna shine.” (Grateful Dead)
A gathering to celebrate the life of Joan will be held at a future date. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Service information will be updated at dgfunerals.com.
