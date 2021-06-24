Joan C. Martin

Joan Chapman Martin, 92, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, with her children at her side.
She was born in Springfield March 27,1929. She was the daughter of Isabelle Ann Miller and Norris William Chapman.
Joan married Dr. Herbert L Martin of Arlington, Mass., on May 20, 1951. He predeceased her in 2010.
She leaves their children, Lorelee “Lori” Brown (Scott) of Shelburne, Jeffrey of Grand Isle, Patti of Waterbury, Deb Olsen (Bob) of Waterbury, Brenda Stephens (Paul) of Earlysville Va., and Herbert “Chip” (Barrett) of Waitsfield; grandchildren, Jason (Elizabeth) Brown, Wylie Brown, Alice Martin, Dustin (Jessie) Spence, Owen Spence, Emily Olsen, Joshua Olsen, Benjamin (Mehtab) Stephens, and Dylan (Emily) Stephens; five great-grandchildren, Seva, Ajuni, Nihal, Simon and Jackson; 16 nieces and nephews that she regularly contacted; several cousins; and her good friend Carol Chapman.
As an animal lover Joan would want us to mention her many grand dogs, cats, horses, goats and chickens.
Joan was accomplished in so many ways but proudest of her family. She enjoyed every family event, large or small.
Joan volunteered for several organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Lund Home (several baby blankets are ready to deliver), Stern Center for Language & Learning (as a friend), Flynn Center (first volunteer program), Vermont Youth Orchestra, and Vermont Symphony Orchestra, to name a few.
Joan passed on her love of music to all her children. Her instrument was her voice and she valued singing in the church choir. She loved her many friends and wished to say a special goodbye to her many social, tennis, biking and bridge-playing accomplices. Joan treasured the time that she spent this past year living in her apartment at Deb and Bob’s house. It gave her the opportunity to be closer to family and all of us the gift of being closer to her.
A private family party to celebrate Joan’s life will be scheduled soon. The family wishes to thank all of her many health care professionals, in particular the staff of the Central Vermont Hospital intensive care unit and hospice. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Joan’s memory to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice. (cvhhh.org)
To send online condolences, visit perkinsparker.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.