Joan C. Johnson Allen Murphy

Joan Charlotte Johnson Allen Murphy, 84, of Essex Junction, died Feb. 22, 2021, just three short months after her husband, Rev. Joseph Murphy. They would have been married 50 years on Feb. 12.
Joan was born on Jan 14, 1937, to James G. Johnson and Charlotte B. Fairbanks in Portland, Maine. She was the eldest of five siblings.
Joan graduated from Portland High School in 1956, where she was extremely active and very well liked. She was a cheerleader for four years and head cheerleader her senior year. She was also captain of the swim team, and a member of the softball and volleyball teams. She had the lead role in her senior class play “Professor, How Could You?”
She received a full scholarship from the Zonta Club to attend Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, where she would eventually receive her first job as a clinical instructor. She did her pediatric affiliation at the Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., and psychiatric affiliation at Seton Institute in Baltimore, Md. She then went on to attend Boston University and Boston College for additional nursing studies.
She married her high school sweetheart, Walter Allen, in 1961. They had two children together, Michael and Lori. Walter died of a brain aneurysm in 1970. Joan then married Joseph J. Murphy, Jr. in 1971 and moved to Castile, N.Y., to attend Elohim Bible College.
They had a daughter, Rachel, in 1973. They graduated in 1974 and moved to Vermont where they would minister together for the next 35 years at Grace Bible Church, a little country church outside of Stowe. She wore many hats during her years there: Sunday school teacher, luncheon organizer, landscaper, janitor and decorator. She was also hired by Olive & Tom Watson, founder of IBM, to care for their chalet at Spruce Peak for 25 years.
In 2009, she retired with her husband to an in-law apartment with their daughter, son in-law and family in Essex Junction. They continued to minister to everyone they met there. They led and participated in multiple Bible studies with friends and neighbors. Joan had such a passion for baking and gardening and still took care of her family’s needs, especially the laundry. She loved the ocean and thought there was no better place to vacation than Maine. She enjoyed planning early for the holidays and loved to see the snow come. She was an avid snowshoer, getting out 53 times last winter.
Joan is survived by her two children, Michael Allen and wife, Karen, of West Allis, Wis.; Rachel Murphy Seavers and husband, Bob, of Essex Junction; three siblings, Heidi DiPhilippo of West Falmouth, Maine, Pamela Branfuhr of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jeffrey Johnson of Portland, Maine; eight grandchildren, Tyler Guzman, Trevor Allen, Stephanie Goldade, Chelsea Layne, Mahaliah Duncan, Sarah Taylor, Amanda Seavers and Andrew Seavers; and seven great grandchildren, T.J. Guzman, Camilia Guzman, Victoria Guzman, Brooklyn Allen, Canaan Allen, Oliver Allen, and Aiden Goldade.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Charlotte Johnson, husband Joseph Murphy, brother James F. Johnson, and daughter Lori Allen Taylor.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later time when all of her family and friends can attend safely. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
