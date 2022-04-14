Jennifer Harwood, 58, of Montpelier and Waterbury, died at Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin Vermont on Friday, April 8, 2022, after a long struggle with addiction and chronic illnesses.
She was born at the Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington on Sept. 11,1963.
She graduated from Harwood Union HighSchool in 1981. After high school she attended Vassar College and moved to San Francisco where she worked in the wholesale industry. While there she married Thomas Williams and they returned to Vermont in 1994 with their son Zak.
Jen had a unique style. Her creativity and talent for self-invention found expression in several professional roles, most recently as the manager and promoter of her third husband Gordon Stone’s musical career.
Jen loved animals, music, people, parties and peanut butter. She had an irreverent, irrepressible sense of humor, a beautiful smile and a big heart. She touched the lives of many in the AA community and will be missed by all those who were drawn to her light.
A much loved, devoted mother, sister, daughter and aunt, she is survived by her son Zak; her father and mother, Brian and Janet Harwood; and her sisters, Ally Parker and Heather Harwood, and their children.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687 Montpelier VT 05601, or go to centralvermonthumane.org and click donate. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit perkinsparker.com.
