Jeffrey L. Holden

Jeffrey L. Holden

Jeffrey Lynn Holden, 69, late of Waterbury Center, died of heart failure Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born born on June 8, 1950, son of James and Charlotte (Peters) Holden of Underhill. He graduated in 1968 from Mount Mansfield Union High School, where he played saxophone in the school band and earned varsity letters in wrestling and cross country. That same year he joined the Navy and spent his four-year hitch in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Norfolk, Va.

Jeff was a builder, working for several construction companies in the Stowe area and on his own as Holden Construction. A multitude of homes in the Stowe area stand today as testimony to his passion for fine craftsmanship.

Jeff was an avid bass fisherman, loved his boats and his Dachshunds. In later years, when mobility became an issue for him, he took up the art of flying drones. He had always wished he could fly, and this was a close second. He enjoyed taking video footage and editing it into music accompanied clips.

His parents died earlier, as did three brothers, James, Mark and Michael, and his ex-wife Marsha Tebbits, whose son, Damon Francisco, he helped raise and loved as his own.

Survivors include his partner, Mary Truax of Waterbury Center; her son Byron; his two daughters, Hannah and Lydia; a brother, Brad, and his wife Penny of Underhill; stepson Damon; cousins; and many longtime friends and co-workers.

In honor of his great love for nature and the sustaining of it, donations may be made in his name to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.