Jeanpaul Patnode, 85, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., died under hospice care on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Born in West Hartford, Conn., his parents were Paul Fleming Patnode and Elizabeth (Betty) Mary Patnode.
He grew up in Torrington, Conn., and attended schools there.
In 1957, he entered the U.S. Army, and served in the 101st Airborne, and operated as an intelligence specialist.
He left active duty in 1959, and served in the Reserves until 1963. He attended Marlboro College in Marlboro, Vt., and opened Stowe Pottery in Stowe in 1960 on the corner of the Mountain Road in the village. He became a renowned potter and was known for his one-of-a-kind creations, as well as his mugs, plates and everyday items.
Stowe Pottery became Stowe Pottery and Craft Gallery, and was sold in 1995.
Jeanpaul was an avid skier, and instructor at the Mt. Mansfield Company, now Stowe Mountain Resort. He was an accomplished rock climber and sailor. The Schwangunk Mountains in New York and Lake Champlain in Vermont were favorite haunts. He raised his son Justin during those years in Stowe.
Jeanpaul fulfilled a lifelong plan of retiring and moving to Florida, and while visiting a friend, discovered Cape Canaveral. He spent those next years traveling the world, playing racquetball, and telling tales with friends at the Tiki Bar at Grills over a beer. In later years, he loved to sit by his front door, his companion Snowball on his lap, visiting with passing neighbors and friends.
Jeanpaul was a man of intellect, talent, character and great fun.
Loving father to Justin P. Patnode and his wife Patsy of Dillon, Colo, he is also survived by two granddaughters, Hailee C. Patnode and Roxy M. Patnode, and several cousins.
At a later date, Justin and family will host a celebration of Jeanpaul’s life.
