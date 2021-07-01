Jeanne A. McKenna

Jeanne A. (Fletcher) McKenna, 67, of Mashpee, Mass., and formerly of Burlington and Woburn, died peacefully, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Beloved wife of 44 years to Richard McKenna, she was the devoted mother of Laurie Mega, her husband, Yair, of Woburn, and Maureen McKenna and her wife, Diem Bui, of Versiouix, Switzerald. She was also the cherished “Nana” of Ian, Nathaniel, Matthew, Jack and Montgomery.
Jeanne is also survived by her brothers, William Fletcher and his wife, Kelley, and Michael Fletcher and his wife, Susan, all of Oaks Bluff, Robert Fletcher and his wife, Ellen, of West Bridgewater, and Thomas Fletcher and his companion, Barbara, of Stowe; sister-in-law, Mary McKenna and her husband, David Sullivan, brother-in-law Bill McKenna and wife, Karen, brother-in-law David McKenna, and sister-in-law Jeannie Sullivan; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jeanne’s funeral Mass, Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m., at St. Veronica Parish, in St. Margaret’s Church, 111 Winn Street, Burlington. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Those who wish may pay their respects prior to the Mass from 8:30-9:45 a.m., in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Jeanne’s memory to the Cape Cod Healthcare Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support 4 Bayview St, West Yarmouth MA 02673, or Bridges by EPOCH at Mashpee 462 Old Barnstable Rd, Mashpee MA 02649.
