Jean Elizabeth O’Rourke, 91, of Waterbury Center, died peacefully at University of Vermont Medical Center on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Jean was born in Medford, Mass., on May 17, 1930, daughter of Bertel and Margaret Lindvall of Dorchester.
She grew up in Arlington, Mass., and attended Vermont College to become a medical secretary, thus establishing her first roots in Vermont. After meeting her future husband at Vermont College, she married Gerald Francis O’Rourke in 1951 and they raised their three children in Ellington, Conn.
Together they built a successful premium sales rep business. They had 26 years together and were fortunate to travel the world through his work. She had a lifetime of memories to share in photos for anyone who visited.
Locally, Jean contributed years of volunteer work at Copley Hospital, helped at her parish, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church for over 30 years, and worked at Lackey’s store in Stowe for several years where she loved meeting a wide variety of people.
Her love for designing homes was reflected in the last two homes that she designed and built in Waterbury Center. She often said she wished she had become an architect. She was a voracious reader, smart dresser and Girl Scout leader, and she enjoyed tennis, bowling, dancing and entertaining and hosting dinner parties well into her 80s.
For years she kept a home in Naples, Fla., where she loved playing golf and being a part of The Dolphins, a synchronized swimming group. But New England was her home and she always looked forward to coming home, maintaining her beautiful gardens and entertaining her friends and family on her back porch. Her feisty disposition will be missed by many.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerald.
Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan O’Rourke and Jack Cannon; daughter, Kathie O’Rourke; son, David O’Rourke; granddaughter, Rachael Weber and her husband, Max Overstrom-Coleman; grandson, Gerald Weber and his wife, Kerry MacDonald; grandson, Ryan Gillespie and his wife, Braelyn; and five great grandchildren, Ella, Ade, Greta, Morrison and Sadie.
Jean’s end-of-life celebration will be a small and intimate service of friends and family at her final resting places of St. John’s in the Mountains and with her husband in Ellington.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a gift to St. John’s in the Mountains and Meals on Wheels of Vermont.
