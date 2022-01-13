Janet Kilburn

After a brief illness and a great 88-year run, Janet “Jan” Tousey Kilburn, died peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Jan was raised by parents, Adeline Cole Tousey and Harold Frances Tousey, at the shore in Branford, Conn., and loved to sail and ride horses. She studied art and fashion in New York City before marrying Richard Kilburn of Greenwich, Conn. After Army service in Leadville, Colo., several years in New Jersey, and 17 years in Vestal, N.Y., they moved with their three children to Stowe in 1978.
Jan was an active member of the Stowe community. She worked at the ski school desk at Stowe Mountain Resort and in advertising at the Stowe Reporter. She was an avid skier, tennis player, sailor and horseback rider. She was also a skilled watercolor artist and ardent animal lover.
She volunteered with Planned Parenthood, American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, UNICEF, Helen Day Art Center and Stowe Theatre Guild, among other organizations. She enjoyed performances at the Stowe Performing Arts and was a longtime member of the Stowe Tennis Club.
She also liked to attend Osher lectures and book clubs. She enjoyed spending time in her vegetable and flower gardens. She traveled the world, skiing in the Italian Alps and visiting museums, cafes and historical sites in London, Paris, Prague and elsewhere. She appreciated art, culture and books.
Jan attended many games and performances in Stowe over the years and could often be found in the warming room in the rink at her grandchildren’s hockey games. She never missed her kids’ or grandkids’ performances, games and events.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Carla Tousey; her children, Elaine and Jeff Nichols of Stowe, Lora Kilburn and Dianne McAllister of New York City, and Jon Kilburn and Martha Tierney of Denver; and the grandchildren she adored, Erika Nichols-Frazer and Dylan Frazer of Waitsfield, Mac Nichols of Winooski, and Cole and Patrick Kilburn of Denver.
In lieu of flowers, hug your humans and spoil your animals. Donations can be made in her memory to the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) or the North Country Animal League (NCAL).
