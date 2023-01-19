Jane McCauley

At the age of 101 years, Jane (Reynolds) Nordstrom McCauley died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, with family at her side.
Born in Dansville, N.Y., on Feb. 10, 1921, she lived most of her life in Brattleboro, before relocating to Stowe in her later years.
As part of her legacy, she leaves a son, Harold Nordstrom II and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo of Reading, Mass.; a daughter, Cajsa Nordstrom Schumacher of Morrisville; grandchildren, Justin Nordstrom, Angela Nordstrom Jennings, Erika Schumacher, Heidi Schumacher and Ryan Schumacher, and their spouses; seven great-grandchildren, Ava and Abigail Jennings, Levi Nordstrom, Elsa and Sigrid Hogate, and Oliver and Adelaide Picard; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
Jane was a proud officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Navy Women’s Reserve Act into law, creating what was commonly known as the WAVES — Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. As a yeoman first class, she was stationed in Washington, D.C., during the war years and oversaw a team of 13 women whose job was to type code that Jane then transmitted to the Pacific Fleet.
On April 14, 1945, she was honored to be among military women and men who escorted Roosevelt’s horse-drawn funeral cortege from Union Station to the White House.
It was during her service time that she met her future husband, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Harold Nordstrom of the Pacific 3rd Marine Division.
Jane and Harold raised their children in Port Allegany, Pa., and later Brattleboro. Until her retirement, she continued community employment, including many years as executive secretary to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital director and board.
After the end of her first marriage, Jane found love again with John (Jack) McCauley of Brattleboro, with whom she enjoyed 21 years of travel and good times. Jane remained active in her retired years, especially with advocacy for military women, including being cofounder and president of the Vermont WAVES chapter, and subsequently a board-member for WAVES-National. She was instrumental in the naming of part of Vermont’s Interstate 91 to honor women veterans.
Before his recent retirement, Sen. Patrick Leahy honored her with a letter commending her years of service.
For over 50 years, Jane was active in many capacities at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brattleboro until she moved northward. Additionally, she was a Red Cross volunteer, a van driver to the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction for those without transportation, a vote counter on election days, a volunteer at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and a member of the hospital auxiliary.
She was loved by many and will be missed. A graveside memorial event will be held in the spring.
Donations may be made in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave, Brattleboro VT 05301.
Please visit awrfh.com where you can share memories and condolences.
