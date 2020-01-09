James M. Morton

James Michael Morton, 68, of Tampa, Fla., a former resident of Stowe and Jersey City, died unexpectedly, surrounded by family, on Dec. 25, 2019.
He was born in Jersey City, N.J., the eldest of seven children, and attended St. Peter’s Prep and Fordham University.
He cherished his summers in Monmouth Beach on the Jersey Shore with his friends and cousins, and always reminisced about his time in the Castle and Apache Lodge. During his teenage years, he could be found reading a book on the beach after work as the head lifeguard.
His love for skiing led him to lay his roots in Vermont where he lived with his brother, Billy, and several of their closest friends. It was in Vermont where he found his one true love, his wife, Robin, in 1981. Together, they raised five children.
He became a legend among his children and their friends, well known for coaching sports and his ability to create the perfect toboggan run, “Track,” when they were young and for leading his teams to championships in golf and hockey when they were older.
He ran his own ski tuning business, Two Tall Tuners, before he dedicated 30 years to the U.S. Postal Service, followed by his most recent job as a technology specialist for Adams Middle School in Tampa, Fla.
He loved spending time working on the boat, chasing the next big fish, and rooting for his beloved Yankees, Jets and Lightning. Family was his life and his greatest happiness. He was always a dependable shoulder, a calming voice, an intelligent mind, a problem solver, and above all an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to countless people.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Robin; a daughter, Chamonix Grove and husband Aaron and their three children, Annika, Ella and Jaxson; four sons, Patrick and wife Pauline, Christopher and wife Richelle, Connor and wife Lotiffa, and Ryan and partner Brittany; his mother in-law, Claire Bartoes and husband Daniel; a brother, William Morton and wife Jaye; four sisters, Eileen Cerruti and husband Keith, Mary Jane, Peggy Barton and husband Rich, and Kathy Mendillo and husband Michael; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents, Eileen and William Morton, died earlier, as did a sister, Elizabeth Ann, and a brother in-law, David Diakunczak.
A memorial Mass was celebrated Jan. 4 at Our Lady of the Rosary in Land O’Lakes, Fla., followed by celebrations of his life at Blount and Curry Funeral Home and at Tampa Cruis-A-Cade Club, both in Tampa.