James Michael Morton, 68, of Tampa, Fla., a former resident of Stowe and Jersey City, died unexpectedly, surrounded by family, on Dec. 25, 2019.
Family was his life and his greatest happiness.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Robin; a daughter, Chamonix Grove and husband Aaron and their three children, Annika, Ella and Jaxson; four sons, Patrick and his wife Pauline, Christopher and his wife Richelle, Connor and his wife Lotiffa, and Ryan and his partner Brittany; his mother in-law, Claire Bartoes, and her husband, Daniel; a brother, William Morton and his wife Jaye; four sisters, Eileen Cerruti and husband Keith, Mary Jane, Peggy Barton and husband Rich, and Kathy Mendillo and husband Michael; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents, Eileen and William Morton, died earlier, as did a sister, Elizabeth Ann, and a brother in-law, David Diakunczak.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 2348 Collier Parkway in Land O’Lakes, Fla. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate his life on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave. in Tampa, and at 5 p.m. at Tampa Cruis-A-Cade Club, 2002 Cruis A Cade Place in Tampa.