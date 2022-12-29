James William Lindenmeyer, 85, of Stowe, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Copley Hospital. He was born on Sept. 15, 1937, to Armin and Margaret (McLennan) Lindenmeyer.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn, and their children, James Lindenmeyer of Frisco, Colo., and Ellen and husband, John Klein, and their son, Chris of New Berlin, Wis.
Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the Stowe Land Trust (stowelandtrust.org) or the North Country Animal League at bit.ly/3Q935wB.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick.
