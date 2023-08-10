James D. Whaling

James Davis Whaling, 88, of Pittsfield, formerly of Stockbridge, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, including his five children and compassionate wife, Patrice of 63 years.
Born on March 10, 1935, in Carthage, N.Y., to the late George and Ann Davis Whaling, he attended Augustinian Academy, graduating in 1953. After high school, he attended Villanova University, graduating in 1957. He attended the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, N.Y.
James was president and owner of Adirondack Core and Plug Company. After several successful decades James took his skill set to the building trades of Boston.
Jim was always a kind and honorable man. He enjoyed the great outdoors, where he would often be found skiing at Snow Ridge, N.Y., and swimming at Soft Maple, N.Y. His true passion was being out in the duck blinds with his closest friends and family on Wolfe Island, Canada.
Jim was a devoted mentor to Joey Wright of Carthage, N.Y. He was president of the Elks Club, member of the Lyons Club, Carlowden Country Club and a communicant of St. Ann’s Church.
James met and married the love of his life, Patrice Helen Donnelly on Jan. 9, 1960, in New York City.
He was a devoted father to George Whaling and partner, Karen Choquette of Pittsfield, Mass., Valerie Whaling of Lenox, Mass., Katherine and her husband, Brian Carpenter of Stowe, Jennifer Keiffer and her husband, Kenneth of South Dartmouth, Mass., and Clementine and her husband, Robert McNamara of Shrewsbury, Mass.
Jim was the loyal grandfather of Emily and Meghan Ryan, Hunter and Alexander Carpenter, Connor and Mark Keiffer, and Maura, Colleen and Dennis McNamara, brother to George Whaling and Jane Wycoff, and Nancy Whaling Fertig.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. The service and burial will be private. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held later this fall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org)
To share memories and stories, please visit rochefuneralhome.com.
