Jacqueline P. Ostrander

Jacqueline Ostrander, 79, died peacefully on Feb. 15, 2020, at her home in Arlington, Vt.
She was born in Baltimore, Md., July 24, 1940, daughter of Jack and Evelyn Peterson.
She was a teacher at Rumsey Hall School in Washington, Conn., for 20 years. While teaching, she and her husband Raymond were tour guides for summer school trips to Spain and winter ski trips to France, Italy and Austria.
She and Ray moved to Stowe in 1982, where she managed properties with Ray and later owned and operated an Italian restaurant. She was a great cook and loved playing tennis, walking her dogs and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Ostrander of Arlington; daughters Tara Sabol and husband Robert of Londonderry, and Heidi West of Bend, Ore.; sisters Joanne Booth of Catonsville, Md., and Joyce Ransome of Phoenix, Md.; and grandchildren Christopher, Brooke, Hayley, Hannah, Jackson and Matthew.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated later in the spring at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in North Bennington. There are no calling hours.
Donations in Jacqueline’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church or VNA and Hospice, in care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255.
