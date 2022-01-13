A gathering and service to celebrate the life of Jack Hayden will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa, 1746 Mountain Road, Stowe.
The family has also set up a memory timeline for friends and extended family to share memories of Jack.
You can post a photo or video, share a story or just pass along a quick note at memories.net/timeline/jack-hayden-32029.
