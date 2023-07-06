A celebration of life for J.B. McKinley, who died on March 16, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 2- 4 p.m. at Morrisville Fish and Game Club, 1158 Garfield Road, Morrisville.
Send donations in his name to Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St., Morrisville VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.