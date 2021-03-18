Irene S. Bareau, 75, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home in Stowe after a long and courageous struggle with ALS.
The daughter of a German mother and a Russo-Polish father, she was born and brought up in New York City with a strong backdrop of European culture. She attended The Brearley School in New York City, followed by Sarah Lawrence College, with a semester at the Sorbonne in Paris. Irene married Peter Bareau in 1967, and after living in New York City and Pittsburgh, moved to Paraguay where they welcomed their first child, Clea. They then moved to Spain where they welcomed their son, Oliver, before moving to the United Kingdom. Following her divorce, Irene moved back to New York City with Clea and Oliver.
Irene continued her itinerant lifestyle, with stints in California, South Carolina and again New York City, before settling in Stowe in 2006.
Her undergraduate degree from Sarah Lawrence and her master’s from Bank Street were in the field of special education, and she taught English, French and Spanish to junior high students for much of her professional career. She was passionate about teaching adolescents as they were “more impressionable and less jaded than high schoolers,” and she took great pleasure in seeing the kids transform from young teens to young adults. Irene taught French and Spanish for many years at Mt. Mansfield Winter Academy in Stowe.
Irene was raised in the Episcopal church and was devoted to the beauty of the Episcopal liturgy and its focus on the eucharist. Her faith was the crux of her life, giving her strength to weather tough times and inspiring her to be a better human being.
When younger, Irene was a fine violinist and performer of chamber music. Later, she was a huge supporter of classical music in her community, supporting numerous organizations locally in Stowe and Burlington, including Stowe Performing Arts, Spruce Peak Performing Arts and the Lane Series.
Irene leaves behind two loving children, Clea and Oliver, and their families, Clea’s husband, Richard, and their three children, Sebastian, Lexi and Zoe, and Oliver’s wife, Caroline, and their two children, Charlotte and Anna; and her loving sister, Ingrid and her family. Irene also leaves behind her beloved sheltie, Khrista. Irene was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald.
The family’s special thanks go out to Martha, Lise, Joanne and Dominique of Lamoille Home Health for their tireless efforts to keep Irene comfortable and happy in her home, right up to the end. Thanks also go to the extraordinary Amy Rolfe, for her invaluable and unflagging support and friendship to Irene and the whole family.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in Irene’s honor to North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Road, Morrisville VT 05661, or ncal.com.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.