Irene F. Foran Culver was born on Nov. 3, 1917 in Morrisville to Mabel Hilliker and Fred Foran.
She was born during a pandemic and died 103 years later during another pandemic. She married Leonard Culver of Stowe and they settled in Nebraska Valley and raised four children.
Irene was predeceased by her husband Leonard; her oldest daughter, Marcelene; a grandson; four brothers, Gerald, Harold, Patrick, Charles; and a sister, Marion.
Irene is survived by her son, Donald Culver and wife, Peg, of Essex Junction and Mesa, Ariz., and their three children; Joanne Culver of Barre; and Audrey Belanger of Morrisville and her four children; two of Marcelene’s daughters; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Gramma Culver was well known for her thoughtfulness and her desires to stay in touch with the family. She rarely missed a birthday or an event, always marked by a card or phone call.
She was an awesome cook and will be remembered for the homemade bread and rolls baked weekly, the homemade donuts and her great baked beans. Irene will be remembered by her friends and family as a very friendly person, and one who was so proud of her family and their achievements.
Per her wishes, a graveside committal service will take place at the West Branch Cemetery in Stowe, 1 p.m., on Monday, June 28, 2021.
