Ida Mae (Sweetser) Weiss-Bader, 82, died peacefully in Ormond Beach, Fla., on Thursday, April 1, 2021, while under hospice care due to a variety of health issues.
She was born in Burlington to Emma (Reynolds) and Leon Sweetser. Ida grew up in Sterling Valley in Stowe. She had a love for life, family and friends and travel.
Ida was predeceased by her parents, Emma and Leon Sweetser; brother, Terry Sweetser; and her son, Anthony Foster.
She is survived by her sister, Georgianne Fairfield of Hawaii; brother Bobby Sweetser and his wife, Ruthie, of Florida; her children, Tim Lowell, Tammie Lowell and Sherie Davis; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends throughout the country.
There will be no services at this time.
Donations in Ida’s memory can be sent to Halifax Health Hospice, 235 Booth Road, Ormond Beach FL 32174. Online condolences can be shared with the family at alavondirectcremationservice.com.
