Howard Alter, 73, a pharmacist in Stowe and Montreal for 45 years, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Jewish Eldercare Center in Montreal.
He was born May 16, 1946, son of Sarah Grossner and Frank Alter.
Howard was always one to follow his own path. A charismatic and affable man, Howard could talk for hours on any subject with anyone and would consider it time well spent.
Howard Alter and his wife, Bianca Toffolo, owned Heritage Drugs in Stowe for 15 years. In 2015, the husband and wife both turned 70, and they decided to retire.
Howard was a certified compounder, an alchemist of the drugstore world, complete with mortars and pestles; the back room at Heritage served as his apothecary for 15 years.
Howard was a champion dog trainer and obedience judge in the Canadian Kennel Club, and raised more than a dozen Newfoundlands, including four champions.
Survivors include his wife, Bianca Toffolo, who was with him when he died; two children, his daughter Suzanne and his son Adam; three grandchildren, Savena, Liam and Gabriel; a sister-in-law, Arlene Alter; his nephews, many cousins, and a group of special lifelong friends. His brother, Mel Alter, died earlier.
A private graveside service was held Monday, May 4. Donations in his memory may be made to the Donald Berman Jewish Hospital of Hope Eldercare Foundation or to SPCA Montreal.