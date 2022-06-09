Hermine Marie Brailey

Hermine Maria (Stubner) Brailey, 93, of Stowe, died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Forest Hill Residential Care Home in Hyde Park.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1928, in Vienna, Austria to Leopold and Paula Stubner.
She is survived by her son, Ron Brailey and his wife, Linda; her two grandchildren, Christina Sabataso and husband, Travis, and Michael Brailey; as well as her great-grandson, Rowan Sabataso.
Hermine was predeceased by her husband, Howard Alan Brailey on Aug. 26, 1989.
Services will be held in Massachusetts later. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
