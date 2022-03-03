Herbert Tilly, 89, “Teacher of Teachers,” died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. He lived a very full and happy life until cancer caused his death.
Herb started his career in Indiana at Ball State University where he decided to teach. Teaching and becoming a high school principal, which he truly enjoyed, was followed by becoming an assistant superintendent. It was just the beginning.
In his life, he enjoyed making a loving contribution to the field of education, especially in Vermont after completing a doctoral program at the University of Massachusetts.
In Vermont he became the director of planning for the Vermont Department of Education.
In 1976 he became the director of research and development and coordinator of gifted and talented education. He was very pleased to be able to create a program especially for the gifted and talented students in Vermont schools.
In 1979 until he retired, he became director of graduate education at Johnson State College. In 1994 he became professor of education, which he really enjoyed. He loved being a professor to graduate students, especially to those becoming teachers or school administrators.
He loved tennis, starting in high school and continuing into his 80s. In 2007 his Stowe team won the national championship.
He also loved being a tennis coach to the tennis team at the college.
Most of all he dearly loved being with his family and they loved being with him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Janice, of 67 years; their two daughters, Linda Wortman and Lois Thompson; grandson, Michael Thompson; two granddaughters, Katie Goosen and Sarah Wortman; and two precious great-granddaughters, Enid and Eloise Goosen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road, South Burlington.
It is expected that those who attend are vaccinated and will be wearing masks, hopefully N95 or KIV95. Extra masks will be available at the door.
The services will be recorded, and the link added to the church website at the end of the services.
Private interment for the family will take place after the services at Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
