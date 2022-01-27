Henry “Hank” Ames Cushman, 87, died peacefully at his home in Stowe on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Hank was born in Lowell, Mass., on Oct. 17, 1934, to Caroline Elizabeth (Meigs) and Robert Allerton Cushman. Hank graduated from Proctor Academy in Andover, N.H., and attended the University of New Hampshire after his military service in the U.S. Army where he served in Germany.
Hank started coming to Stowe in 1957 to pursue his love of skiing and the outdoors. He rented a room from Annabell and Kermit Moriarty in their home on the Mountain Road. This was the beginning of his love for Stowe and a place he would call home for the rest of his life.
Hank was a natural at skiing and attended the Sepp Ruschp Ski School under Kerr Sparks to become a certified Professional Ski Instructor of America. He was also a member of the U.S. Eastern Amateur Ski Association.
He became a ski instructor for the Mount Mansfield Company, working under Ed Billings. Hank was one of the most sought-out ski instructors during his time at the mountain, teaching many famous people, including members of the Kennedy family. After a hard day on the slopes, après ski was at the Shed — when the Shed was just that, a shed — supporting his good friend Ken Strong whose vision of burgers and a beer after skiing became infamous.
Hank quickly became respected by the locals for his pleasant and even-keeled disposition. He was a multi-talented man who spent his adult life as an entrepreneur, pursuing many interests.
Hank had a love for good food and cocktails. He worked as a bartender in the early days in Stowe and for a short time had a small catering business with his good friend and partner Darby Chambers.
He was a carpenter and builder, where he was involved in numerous projects, including buying old homesteads in Stowe and Moscow and renovating them. He once said how he felt like he hit the jackpot when he purchased a home on Luce Hill for $6,000, renovated it, lived in it for a spell and then sold it for $42,000. He also worked closely with his dear friend, Jim Jackson, on Jackson’s big development of Mansfield View in the 1970s.
Another one of Hank’s endeavors was the water business he purchased from Gerry Hartigan, renaming it Stowe Waterworks. He filled many pools in Stowe and worked for H.A. Manosh Company fracturing wells for many years. In Hank’s later years he delivered Vermont-made canoes all over this country. Finally, he drove for Middlebury Transit, providing limousine services to and from the airport for tourists before he retired.
Back in the day, hanging out and having coffee at Mount Mansfield Garage was a routine and favorite pastime for Hank. Shooting the breeze about this and that, getting caught up on the local news and talking about the ever changing and growing Stowe. Later, the Commodores Inn was a favorite place to congregate, visiting with his good friend Bruce Nourjian.
Over the years Hank made numerous friends in Stowe and pursued many of his interests with the great outdoors. He loved hunting, and annually went to the Northeast Kingdom where he and a group of friends leased a deer camp. Hank also loved all kinds of fishing, from fly fishing to deep sea fishing in Florida.
He was very passionate about canoe camping and went on numerous excursions in the Green and Adirondack Mountains. He had fond memories of paddling with his neighbor and friend Tom Hamilton, whose family he thought the world of.
Hank also loved hiking, exploring many of the trails that Vermont had to offer with his beloved dog Sandy by his side. Being one with the outdoors is where he felt his best and it brought him great joy.
Hank loved his motorcycles, from pulling into town in 1957 on his Triumph to riding his last motorcycle, a Harley, only a few short years ago. He also took up four wheeling, enjoying backcountry trips to New Hampshire and riding the trails. Hank loved to fly airplanes. He took flying lessons as a young man and never lost his passion. He spent many hours hanging out with Rob Wardwell at his hangar at the Stowe Morrisville airport.
As the years went on Hank’s world became smaller and smaller, as I suppose it does for many. He had his routines that brought him comfort. He enjoyed watching tennis, football, news, westerns and, of course, the Kentucky Derby. He embraced technology and was forever learning about and upgrading the latest phones, iPads, Kindles, laptops and desktops.
Hank was married for a brief time to Barbera Sirna of Rye, N.Y. He never remarried or had children of his own.
He is survived by his brother, John Cushman of Morrisville; his four nieces, Elizabeth Cushman of Bath, Maine, Anne Cushman of Kennewick, Wash., and her son Michael Moulton of Washington, D.C., Pamela Cushman and her husband, Sean Gyllenborg, and their two sons, Colby and Tucker Grant of Morrisville, and Natalie Cushman and her son, Lucas Dalro of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Hank’s last wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered over a specified location in the Green Mountains of Vermont, a place he loved and called home. A respected plaque will be placed in the family cemetery in Rye, N.H.
