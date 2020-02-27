Helen S. Beckerhoff

Helen Slawson Beckerhoff, 98, a former Stowe resident who had lived in Melbourne, Fla., since 2015, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Helen and her late husband Werner owned and operated The Lantern ski lodge on Main Street in Stowe from the late 1940s until the late 1960s. After Werner died, she transformed her handcrafted jewelry store, The Silver Shop, into Beckerhoff Jewelers Ltd., which was the first large jewelry store in Stowe. She designed many wedding rings and even married people as a justice of the peace.
After selling that business and home, she continued staying in touch with people while working at Stowe Gems. She was instrumental at the state level in organizing and representing craftsmen on the board of Allied Craftsmen of Vermont in the early years of the modern handcraft movement.
Helen was civic-minded. She was a member of the Stowe chapter of the League of Women Voters and served on the Stowe Select Board and Stowe Planning Commission. She was secretary of the Stowe Area Association, which ran the early hotel reservation system. She belonged to the Vermont chapter of the National League of American Pen Women. She even trod the theatrical boards in Hyde Park.
She was a proud lifelong Democrat.
She never wearied of travel. Graduating from high school at age 16, she traveled to England and was called home by the start of World War II. After the war and completing her bachelor’s degree at Pratt Institute, she and Werner moved to Stowe at the beginning of the ski industry movement to start their family.
When the kids were grown, she was off again for a solo three-month around-the-world trip. She went to China in the early 1980s and returned for a nine-month stint to teach English as a second language after getting her master’s degree from St. Michael’s College in Colchester.
She was an intrepid traveler whose journey continues beyond what Elon Musk could offer. To infinity and beyond!
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie (Harris) of Los Angeles and Dr. Alexander Slawson of New York; her brothers Dr. John Slawson and Robert Slawson; and her husband, Werner H. Beckerhoff Sr.
Survivors include her daughter, Vera LaRoe and husband Dennis of Melbourne, Fla., and her son, Werner H. Beckerhoff Jr. and his wife Mercedes of Ohkay Owingeh, N.M.
Plans are to celebrate her life in Stowe this summer. Donations can be made to any organization of your choosing. Remembrances can be shared online at bit.ly/helenbeckerhoff.