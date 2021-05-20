There will be a memorial service for Hanna Thompson Szechenyi at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 728 Mountain Road, Stowe, on Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m.
Hanna moved to Stowe in the 1950s, and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren still call Stowe home.
All who would like to celebrate her life are welcome and encouraged to attend. There will be a reception at 2760 Weeks Hills Road, Stowe, following the service.
