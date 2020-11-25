Hamilton ‘Hambone’ Strayer

Hamilton George Strayer, 77, known to all in his Stowe years as Hambone, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home in Fairview, Pa.
Hambone’s stint in Stowe in the 1960s with the ski patrol was a short half dozen years but memories of him are etched in bold print. He was, as close friend Larry Smith likes to relate, “a free spirit. He took great pride in his patrol work and was always willing to help,” but he made his own rules. His runs with the toboggan were at warp speed and he might have broken more skis as a rep than he sold.
Then, Mike Moore introduced him to western powder at Alta and he was gone.
Strayer spent most of his western years doing avalanche patrol at Alta, Solitude, Silver Mountain and Lookout Pass. He loved nothing more than triggering avalanches with a 105mm Howitzer. It is said he “outskied” seven avalanches but the last one caused severe injuries that ended his time in the mountains.
Strayer was a graduate of Peacham Academy in Peacham, Vt., and attended the University of New Hampshire, studying agriculture. Following that, Ham served in the U.S. Army where he was a member of the military police spending his tour in Garmisch.
Strayer returned to his home and family in Erie. He worked at the family business, Erie Strayer Company, and enjoyed life on the water, particularly sailing.
His brothers Scott and Robert, and sister Anne preceded in death. Sister Anne Lydia Strayer Haynor survives him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Church, ssecfairview.org. Condolences may be sent at burtonfuneralhomes.com.
