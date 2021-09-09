H. Peter Dresser

With his children at his side, Henry Peter Dresser died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the age of 90.
“Big Pete” was born in Boston to Dr. Richard and Elizabeth (Johnston) Dresser. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine and two brothers, Richard and William. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Coulis (John) their children, Stephen and Peter, and his son Steve (Terry) and their children, Curtis (Tiffenny) and Megan.
After graduating Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, he attended Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y. He took a leave from college to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, returned to Hobart to obtain his degree, and then attended graduate school at the Wharton School of Finance in Philadelphia.
Upon completing his education, he spent the next 52 years of his life in Stowe, a town he dearly loved, before retiring to Florida and, ultimately, South Carolina. During his time in Stowe, Pete operated his own real estate and property management company. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Stowe Country Club where he served on several boards and was instrumental in creating the popular Joe Kirkwood Memorial Golf Tournament in the 1960s, which continues to be played annually.
Pete’s love of Stowe inspired him to serve the community on the board of listers and then for six years on the Board of Selectmen, two as chairman. He regarded his years on the selectboard as some of his best because of the friendships he was able to establish with his fellow board members and support team.
Upon retirement, Pete began to dabble in golf club repair, which unexpectedly blossomed into a whole new career with the creation of Golfix, a mobile golf club repair company. Pete branched out to custom golf club fitting and, as word got out about his skills, he eventually became the personal club maker to several LPGA tour players.
Pete was an intelligent man who could knock out the Sunday crossword in a matter of moments. He didn’t live an extravagant lifestyle, but he enjoyed fine foods and wine, which he loved to share with family and friends. He will be remembered for his clever wit, generosity and simply as someone who was fun to be around.
There will be a private graveside service for family followed by a celebration of life at the Green Mountain Inn on Main Street in Stowe on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 3-5 p.m. The family asks that all who knew Pete drop in during this time to pay their respects and perhaps enjoy a cocktail or two. This will be a casual event, as Pete would demand, so come as you are.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Vermont Golf Association Scholarship Fund. (vgasf.org)
