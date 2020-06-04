Griffen Bird Neal, 23, from Northwood, N.H., died unexpectedly Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Survivors include his parents, Carla Bird and David Neal; his sister Rhea; his grandparents, John and Christine Griffen of Cleveland, Ohio; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His maternal grandparents, Glenna (Jarvis) and Fred Bird, formerly of Morrisville, died earlier.
He was the CEO and co-founder of First Look Advertising with his friend and co-founder Ahmad Khawaja of Deerfield, N.H. He was born June 18, 1996, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Griffen Neal would be appreciated to Shatterproof.com, a drug and alcohol abuse rehab center.