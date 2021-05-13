Gretchen D. Neison Duarte

Gretchen Duncan Neison Duarte, 36, of Farmington, Conn., died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Mommy gave the best bear hugs to her children, Logan, 13, and Lucy, 11 — known as the swaggies. She loved simple family adventures best, like tubing down the Farmington River or sledding at Winding Trails. Gretchen spent more than half of her life in Stowe and had a lifelong passion for skiing. Summers were spent in Buck Hill Falls, Pa., where four generations passed on traditions like sliding down the falls at Red Rocks or jumping off the high dive at the pool.
Gretchen graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall in 2002, then studied art history at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland where she earned a diploma in higher education. Gretchen earned a bachelor’s degree from Thomas Edison State University and was completing a master’s degree in public health at Everglades University.
A tireless advocate for families in need and adults with disabilities, Gretchen worked in human services. A former day services manager at Favarh - The Arc of Farmington Valley, she was finishing her last days of employment with the Connecticut Department of Social Services as an eligibility services worker. She was about to fulfill her dream of returning to Vermont as a family services worker for the Department of Children and Families in Barre.
Gretchen leaves a legacy of kindness, compassion and generosity, qualities that will continue to live on in all who knew her.
Gretchen is survived by her children, Logan and Lucille Duarte; her mother, Sharon V. Ruvane of Farmington; as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins in the Poconos and beyond. Gretchen was predeceased by her brother, Harry H.R. Neison in 2010, and her father, Robert Neison in 2008.
Due to COVID-19, a family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Winding Trails Campership Fund at windingtrails.org/donate, or to the Buck Hill Conservation Foundation at buckhillconservation.org/donate.
