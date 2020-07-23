Gordon Stone — the legendary, Emmy Award-winning contemporary of Bela Fleck and Tony Triska, a Phish collaborator, and a five-time Seven Days “best instrumentalist” — died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was 70.
Gordon’s ties to Vermont and its musical community were vast and deep. Born on April Fool’s Day 1950, Stone moved to Vermont in 1972 and began woodshedding while pumping at a station in Jericho practicing and perfecting his original sound on three-finger banjos and pedal steel guitars.
Stone’s first album was only released on vinyl, as was his last release; a double vinyl retrospective capturing his most illustrious music spanning almost 50 years.
His double album release was delivered on July 9 and his marketing, production and label friends — Lucas “Pappy” Biando and Bobby Hackney — were elated with the results of the soft release prospects.
Jennifer Harwood, his wife and companion of 26 years, survives him. She dubbed him the “Mozart of his genre.”
He is also survived by his sister Mary Ellen and brother George, three cousins, and nieces and nephews. He joins his dogs Mia, Champ, Guffer and Hubble on the other side and his longtime mate, Zoot Wilson, in the place where artists go.
Online condolences may be made at guareandsons.com.
