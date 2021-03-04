Gordon P. Johnson, 90, of Waterbury Center died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Berlin at the Central Vermont Medical Center.
Gordon was born on June 6, 1930, in Worcester, Mass.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce M. Clapp, and his longtime companion, Ruth Connolly of Duxbury. He was also predeceased by his sister, Muriel C. Dahlstrom, of Worcester, Mass., and his brother, Wallace A. Johnson, of Yarmouth, Mass.
He leaves his three children, Paul Johnson and his wife, Debby of Houston, Carolyn Villa and her husband, Mark, of Alameda, Calif., and Jeffrey Johnson and his wife, Suzanne, of Concord, Mass.; six grandchildren, Robert Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Chelsea Johnson, Matthew Villa and Allie Villa; and many nieces and nephews.
Gordon was raised in the predominantly Swedish area of Quinsigamond Village in Worcester and attended Worcester North High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Upsala College in East Orange, N.J.
Following college and his time serving our country in the Army during the Korean War, Gordon began his career at American Optical in Worcester. He subsequently worked at U.S. Steel, BFGoodrich, and ended as president of Deerfield Polyurethane. His extensive time at BFGoodrich resulted in many life-long friendships.
He married Joyce and together they raised their three children in Grafton, Mass. Gordon was a strong believer in the adage of “work hard and play hard” and when not doing chores — puttering around as he liked to say — he could be found taking the family skiing, golfing, Boston pro sporting events, fishing, camping and many other outdoor activities. Highlights were family ski memberships throughout New England, and the wonderful memories on the water at his beloved Lake Singletary in Sutton, Mass.
Following the sudden passing of Joyce in 1992, Gordon settled into life in Waterbury Center, where he spent time taking care of his beautiful property, playing bridge and becoming a gold life master in bridge, organizing Sunday “big-eaters” events, catching more than his share of trout, dining at every restaurant in the Stowe area, and playing golf with his great friends.
It was in Waterbury that he met his longtime companion Ruth. They enjoyed many years of traveling, dining out and socializing over the last 25 years until her passing in January of this year.
Gordon had a wonderful ability to stay in touch with friends and family. A relationship with Gordon was something to be treasured and he would go out of his way to stay in contact with a visit or a call. It was Gordon who organized yearly family gatherings on Lake Singletary, bought Swedish treats at Helen’s Bakery for old friends no longer in the area, and made sure to check-in with any one not doing well or needing someone to talk to.
Over the last 30 years, Gordon became known in the family, simply, as simply gramps. He was the ultimate grandfather who cherished conversations and information on his six grandchildren. He taught them wonderful life lessons, attended as many events as he could, and relished all the time he was able to spend with them. Not only did his life lessons include the value of hard work, being trustworthy, living life with class, taking time to smell the roses, but he also taught them that every meal should end with dessert and coffee.
In memory of Gordon, we will not forget that friends and family are what is important in life and take the time to reach out and stay in touch.
Gatherings to celebrate his life are expected in Massachusetts and Vermont in summer 2021 as conditions allow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Vermont Foodbank. (vtfoodbank.org)
Remembrances can be posted at perkinsparker.com.
