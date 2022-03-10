Gordon Mellin Johanson, 88, of Stowe, died peacefully and unexpectedly at home Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Gordon, fondly known as “Big G,” lived a full, active and successful life. He was out and about, with his beloved dog Angel, visiting friends and doing his daily routine on the day of his death.
Big G was larger than life and cared deeply about his family, friends, colleagues and community. He will be missed.
Gordon was born in Ocala, Fla., to parents Anders Mellin Johanson and Eunice Pelot Johanson. He and his sister Jeanne were raised in central and southern Florida. Gordon’s father was captain of the Dixie Arrow, a U.S. Merchant Marine tanker. Anders’ ship was sunk by a German U-boat, off Orcracoke Island, Outer Banks, North Carolina in 1942 and he valiantly went down with the ship.
Eunice remarried Emanuel Weinfeld in 1948 who adopted and raised Gordon and Jeanne as his own children. He was affectionately known as “Manny” to many but was always “Pa” to Gordon.
Gordon graduated Miami Senior High School in 1951. He was a member of the drum corps and active in several sports. He attended University of Florida, majoring in civil engineering and was a proud Gator. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and had many friends. In fact, Gordon had a little too much fun and was encouraged to take some time off and enlist in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
Gordon was in the 82nd Airborne and did his training at Fort Bragg. He excelled while in the Army Corps of Civil Engineers and was promoted to lieutenant and received an honorable discharge. Gordon was also offered a commission to West Point but turned it down to return to University of Florida. Gordon was proud of his service and to be a veteran.
Upon returning to university, Gordon was very focused and dedicated to his studies. He also worked two jobs: He ran the university’s wastewater treatment center at night and was a waiter at Chi Omega sorority. It was at Chi Omega that Gordon met the love of this life, Susan Franzen.
Their first date was the legendary Florida versus Georgia football game known as the “world’s largest outdoor cocktail party.” Sue would visit Gordon at his night shift and bring him dinner. The two were married in 1958 in Evanston, Ill., at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Chapel on the campus of Northwestern University.
Gordon settled into a long career at Alcoa Aluminum, with his first assignment in central Ohio. Susan was a schoolteacher. The two were very active and had many common interests, including sports, socializing, food and family. Their first child, Leslye was born in 1961, Andy followed in 1964, and their third child, Lynn, was born in 1965.
The family made many moves as Gordon was promoted through the ranks at Alcoa. In 1980 the family made its final move outside of Toronto, Canada. Gordon was named president of Alcoa International Canada. He retired from Alcoa in 1990, but remained actively involved in the business community, serving on the boards of several Canadian and U.S. companies.
When the family moved from Chatham, N.J., to the Toronto area, they wanted to keep roots in the States. Gordon and Sue loved Stowe, so they bought a small vacation home in Stowe Hollow. After his retirement, Gordon and Sue moved to Stowe full-time. The couple poured their attention into the Stowe property and the community. They built a large pond, added several additions, and built a guest house on the pond.
Gordon was very active in the arts and sports communities in Stowe and the surrounding area. He served as director of the Vermont Mozart Festival, was on the board at Helen Day Art Center and Stowe Free Library and served on the board of University of Vermont’s business school.
Gordon also was an original member at Country Club of Vermont as golf was one of his great lifelong passions. Gordon and close friend Bill Nelson would walk the course every week during construction and then enjoy lunch afterwards at Sunset Grille.
Big G served as Country Club of Vermont’s first membership chairman, helping the club build a strong membership in their early days. He was a good fit for this role, having been membership chairman at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. Gordon cherished his membership to Lake Mansfield Trout Club — quite an honor for a non-Vermonter. He spent many days at the club enjoying the numerous outdoor activities, fly fishing, the wonderful lodge and special comradery of the membership.
He was an original member of the Dawn Patrol ski group at Mt. Mansfield. Gordon and his friends were always first on the mountain, made half a dozen runs together and celebrated afterwards with hot cocoa. One of his friends remembered Big G convincing the Dawn Patroller’s to use grease on their faces to avoid frostbite — that’s commitment to Vermont skiing!
Sue died in 2017, followed by the unexpected passing of daughter Lynn in 2021. Gordon and Sue were married for 59 years. In typical Big G fashion, Gordon managed these losses by focusing on activities, family, friends and his community. He met weekly for coffee and lunch dates with close friends. He actively stayed in touch with his friends and colleagues via email. He also spent a lot of time at home, enjoying his property and pond. He would spend sunny days outside on his deck feeding the rainbow trout he stocked the pond with and joyfully watching the different generations of ducks that visited every spring.
The last few years Gordon found a wonderful companion in Angel, his sweet, gentle and loving black Lab. He was wrapped around her paw. A very special dog, the two went everywhere together. Thankfully, Andy was also able to spend valuable time with his father, as he moved to Stowe in 2020. The two shared many evenings together talking about simple things, enjoying a glass or two of wine and eating well.
Gordon is survived by his daughter, Leslie Johanson Taylor and son-in-law, Greg Taylor of Key West, Fla.; son, Gordon Anders Johanson of Stowe; grandchildren, Emily, Ryan, Jack and Annabel Johanson of Ridgefield Conn., and Duncan (Boo) Langdon of Stowe.
A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held later. The family suggests contributions to Copley Hospital (copleyvt.org) or North Country Animal League (ncal.com).
