Glenn W. Sautter

Glenn Sautter died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
His two-year fight with a rare disease known as corticobasal degeneration never kept him from living each day with the spirit he brought through his ever-present smile. His smile simply said, “I love life and I love you.”
Those who knew Glenn and his battle with this disease often referred to him as a peaceful warrior, and indeed he was.
Harry Augusta Sautter and Henrietta Dunn gave birth to Glenn in Philadelphia. He graduated from Upper Mooreland High School in Willow Grove. Glenn was voted best artist, best dancer and best dresser by his peers.
Glenn attended Wilford Beauty Academy. He graduated as a stand-out talent and soon went on to be named the Top Ten Hairdresser in the area by Philadelphia Magazine. Glenn started several successful businesses. His first was outside Philadelphia and it grew to a large full-service salon that brought clients from all over the tri-state area.
His next several businesses would be founded in Vermont where he moved with his family in the late 1980s. Salon Salon in Stowe and The Men’s Room in Burlington are still in high demand as his daughter, granddaughter and daughter-in-law carry his legacy forward.
Glenn was an incredible father, grandfather, uncle, brother and partner. He always provided the loving support his four kids and four grandchildren needed, but he also knew how to scare the daylights out of them with countless adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster rides and horror movies at his favorite theme parks and theaters. Glenn really enjoyed traveling and relished sharing his experiences with all those he loved.
Glenn is survived by his dedicated partner, David Morrill; and his loving sister, Susan Sautter. He was a proud father of three sons and a daughter: David, Bryan, Eric and Jennifer. Equally loved were his daughter-in-law, Michelle Sautter, and his grandchildren, Sage and Zoe Ruffle, and Cole and Dylan Sautter.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be announced later. His ashes will be divided among loved ones and spread accordingly in each’s special way. One such event is planned by his sister Susan who intends to return Glenn’s ashes to Pennsylvania to the cemetery plot where his dad, mom and brother, Harry Albert Sautter, lie.
In lieu of flowers, help with research efforts for corticobasal degeneration and progressive supranuclear palsy at pspcbdfoundation.org.
