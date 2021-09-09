Glenn N. Danziger, 90, formerly of Stowe, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Born on April 7, 1930, Glenn died one year ago. He was formerly of New Jersey, but he and his late wife, our mother, Fifi, became full-time residents of Stonybrook Condominiums in 1981. Fifi died in November 2012.
He was educated at Columbia University in chemical engineering and was the owner of Seaboard Corp. He was a consultant to the paint and adhesive industries and was credited for developing a type of coating that was widely used in the industry.
Glenn additionally had the classification of being in the brotherhood of those awarded a Blue Nose certificate in the Navy, which we learned was regarded as a coveted distinction to a Navy man who crossed the Arctic circle on a warship, where he served from 1953-55 as a communications officer.
Besides his wife, Glenn was predeceased by a daughter, Beth Danziger Keyes, who died in 2001.
He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Jill Hetson of Kent, Conn., and Amy Tenenbaum of New York City and Stowe; two son-in-laws, George and Howard; and the three special grandchildren, Rachael, Jessica and Jeremy.
