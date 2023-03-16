Glenn Callahan, 62, of Johnson, died at home on Friday, March 10, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loved ones.
Glenn was born on Feb 19, 1961, to the late Alfred A. and Joanne R. Callahan in Brighton, Mass. He spent his childhood in Carlisle, Mass., and attended Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord. Glenn ventured north to attend the University of Vermont in Burlington and graduated with a degree in bioengineering in 1984.
He began developing a successful career in photography shortly after graduation before moving back to Vermont in 1989 to begin a 25-year career with the Stowe Reporter. During his long tenure with the Stowe Reporter, he won numerous awards from the New England Newspaper and Press Association.
In 1998 he finally found the perfect property and home he had been searching for in Johnson and eventually built a traditional European timber-frame barn. In 2015 this barn was converted to the well-known Fledermaus Teahouse, which became a destination for many Vermonters and out-of-state visitors alike.
He retired from the Stowe Reporter in 2016 to dedicate himself full-time to this new venture in his life together with his German-born wife Renate.
Glenn loved traveling, especially in Europe. He became an avid and passionate hockey player in his mid-thirties. His favorite team was the Boston Bruins, and he had the opportunity to professionally photograph their goalie, Tim Thomas. He had a love for architecture, European history, sports cars and woodworking.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Renate; his five sisters, Karen Kenny (Joe), Terri Young (Steve), Jeanne Callahan (Tom), Jennifer Hartai (Tom) and Joanna Callahan (Chet); several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as their beloved cats Rascal and Chirpy (Teahouse visitors will remember them).
The family is immensely grateful for the help and comfort provided by the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice of Morrisville.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Glenn are asked to consider Protect Our Wildlife of Stowe and the Lamoille Area Cancer Network of Morrisville.
The family will hold a private service and will announce the date of a celebration of Glenn’s life at a later date.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Glenn may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
