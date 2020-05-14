Gert Martens, 84, of Waitsfield died Saturday, May 9, 2020. He died peacefully at his home with his family by his side.
Gert was born in 1936 in Bochum, Germany, son of Hilde and Walter Martens. When he was a boy growing up during World War II, his family endured much hardship, and he was eventually forced to move to southern Germany to live with family in an effort to stay safe. While he rarely spoke of it, the war made a lasting impression on him.
As a teenager and young man, he was able to find enjoyment in horseback riding and fencing. His adventurous spirit took him across Germany by bike with his brother and friends, as well as throughout Europe, and eventually to the United States.
Upon his arrival in the U.S., Gert worked at his cousin’s restaurant in New Paltz, N.Y., and then at the Mohonk Mountain Resort. He made his way to Stowe, working at The Lodge at Smugglers’ Notch for several years and then the Toll House Lodge, where in 1968 he met the love of his life, Merrily Tubbs. Together they moved to Warren in 1969, where Gert became the maitre d’ at the Sugarbush Inn. “The Cheese Man” is how many of his customers fondly remember Gert from the 20-plus years he owned and operated the Owl’s Basket Cheese Shop in Waitsfield.
In 1995, he moved to New Jersey, where he worked as the purchasing agent for Saturn Engineering until retirement.
Merrily and Gert wed in Warren in 1969. They settled in the Mad River Valley and raised two children. He was a dedicated father and husband who instilled a strong work ethic in his children while nurturing their free spirits.
He loved to spend time with his family and would often pack a gourmet picnic for an outing — whether by car or by trail.
Gert was a consummate entertainer; he loved to make his family and friends laugh, and was never short on wit, fondue or champagne. He loved to hand out gummy bears to his grandchildren and to prepare his annual “Christmas Teller” filled with German cookies, sweets, fruit and nuts. He kept regular dinner dates with a small group of close friends until the last months of his life.
An avid reader, his bookshelves were always full and Der Spiegel, Time and National Geographic were always on his coffee table.
Gert was a founding member of the Valley Rotary Club where, during his 19 years as a member, he was a Paul Harris Fellow, the club historian, committee chair and president.
His wife, Merrily Ann Martens, died earlier.
Survivors include his two children, Nicole Meinke and husband Ken of Newport and Derrick Martens and wife Marni of Waterbury Center; three grandchildren, Braden, Walker and Haley; a brother, Jurgen Martens and wife Lineke of Northvale, N.J.; a sister, Jutta Martens of Bochum, Germany; a niece, Tanya Martens, and nephew, Kevin Tubbs; and a host of beloved friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.