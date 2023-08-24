Gerald W. Titus

Gerald Wayne Titus, 87, was born in Stowe on June 13, 1936, to Wayne and Evelyn (Bradford) Titus. He died peacefully Thursday, June 15, 2023, while surrounded by loving family.
Gerald grew up on the Titus family dairy farm with his parents and seven siblings, Hazel, Rodney, Ervin, Wilma, Harold, Delbert and Cindy, and his best friend — and later, his best man and brother-in-law, Kermit Spaulding.
He was a graduate of Stowe High School, Class of 1954, and a graduate of the Vermont School of Agriculture, now Vermont Technical College.
Gerald was predeceased by Ervin, Harold, Delbert and their parents.
He is lovingly survived by his remaining siblings; his high school sweetheart and wife, Deena (Jarvis) Titus; daughters, Valerie Murphy and Licia Rivera; seven grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; and three bonus step-great-grandchildren.
Gerald was a tremendous athlete all through school and was later recruited by the Army National Guard to play on its basketball team. Gerald served an honorable career in the National Guard full time until he later retired as a sergeant major.
He was an avid bowler, rolling a perfect 300 game. His love for sports followed him all through his life and he loved his Cowboys. Not only was he a star athlete, but he was an even more loving cheerleader to all those that were blessed to have him in their lives.
His talent for remaining steadfast through life’s storms, and helping those he loved weather their storms, was beyond miraculous. He taught us how to laugh, how to not take ourselves too seriously, that forgiveness was the key to our peace and not to the peace of others, how to nurture ourselves and the earth around us in a way that will help bare the best fruits for the future, that you need to take time daily to sit out on the porch and watch the grass grow, and maybe most important, don’t walk by someone you love without first “paying toll.”
Gerald’s contagious humor, tight hugs, gentle hands and fierce heart will forever be remembered and honored. We love you dearly and will miss you terribly.
There will be a ceremony in Stowe next summer to honor and remember Gerald.
