Gerald Barton Griffin, 87, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in hospice in his home in Stowe, cared for by his loving family. His wit, verve and curiosity about the people around him will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Known as Gerry, he leaves his wife of 58 years, Theresa Jane Kelly Griffin, and his four devoted daughters, Maura Siobhan Griffin (Joseph Carry), Kelly Griffin DePaulo (Joseph DePaulo), Meghan Anne Griffin Kelly and Kerry Brigid Griffin Simmons (Jeff Simmons).
He was also so proud of his nine grandchildren, Kevin DePaulo, Calvin Griffin, Daniel DePaulo, Reilly Simmons, Nicholas Kelly, Natalie DePaulo, Brigid Simmons, Liam Kelly and Margaret Simmons. He also leaves his caring sister, Elaine Griffin Cohen Flaherty (Jack Flaherty).
He had friends of all ages, and he kept strong relationships with friends from college, the Navy, work colleagues and clients, and was a mentor and friend to many in Stowe, including Brendan O’Reilly. He loved people, and he was interested in everyone he met. Among his many aphorisms, he liked to say, “Don’t forget, 99 percent of the people in the world are good.”
He loved to uncover the backstory on everyone he met, to find out what made people tick.
Gerry often would say, “I’ve been so lucky in my life,” marveling at the many things that went well for him, never focusing or letting himself linger on anything that wasn’t quite as lucky. He was a positive spirit to the end. “Don’t let the old flag touch the ground,” was another of his favorite signoffs, always with a twinkle in his eye.
He jokingly called himself “the Un-Googleable Man” but in fact he left a large imprint on his family and his community. A Stowe resident for 35 years, he was an active communicant of the Blessed Sacrament Church, and a board member to some of his favorite organizations: Stowe Land Trust board member for 14 years, Helen Day Art Center for many years, Mountainside board.
He was awarded membership in the Paul Harris Society in a beautiful ceremony from the Stowe Rotary Club. He was also a lifelong member of the John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield, Mass.
Born in Westfield, Mass., in 1934, to Honorah (Norrine) (nee Murphy) and Gerald Lawrence Griffin, Gerry was the oldest of four children. He attended school in Albany, N.Y., and graduated from Vincentian Institute High School. He was a 1956 graduate of Georgetown University, first in his family to go to college.
He then entered the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School, served four years of active duty and spent 20 years in the Naval Reserve, leaving with the title of naval commander. He joined his father’s Massachusetts Mutual life insurance agency in Albany, N.Y., after the Navy and became general agent when his father retired and worked alongside his beloved brother Robert Griffin.
He went on to lead others as an insurance executive in the company’s home office in Springfield, Mass., and later worked at National Life of Vermont in Montpelier. After he retired, he matched people and opportunities as an independent headhunter in the industry.
In addition to his parents, Gerry was predeceased by his sister, June Griffin Gardner, as well her husband David, and his brother Robert Christopher Griffin (Anne Dunn Griffin).
He will be celebrated at a funeral Mass on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe. A wake for visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 5:30-7 p.m. at the church. There will be no reception because of COVID-19, but his family plans an outdoor memorial party to honor him in the summer, to tell stories and celebrate his life. We will miss him greatly every day.
In lieu of flowers, send contributions in Gerry’s memory to Blessed Sacrament Church of Stowe, the Franciscan Bread for the Poor Breadlines, or Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice, angels all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.