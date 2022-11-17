George H. Werner of Stowe has died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 99.
Predeceased by his first wife, Isabelle, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jane; sons, James, Theodore and Christopher; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Justin, Brian, Rachel and Alexis; and five great-grandchildren, Keegan, Garrett, Abraham, Nathaniel and Isabelle, with two more on the way.
Jane has been assisted by her daughters, Susan and Julie. George has been well-loved for 30 years by his “second family” and in some cases has been the only grandfather and great-grandfather they have known. Therefore, he is also survived by daughters, Julie and Susan; son, George; seven grandchildren, Phillip (deceased), Kaitlin, Calvin, Jackson, Robyn, Robert and Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Starlett, Damien, Jace, Adley, Liam, Mack and Bodie.
George graduated valedictorian from Brighton (New York) High School, served with the 95th Infantry in World War II, and graduated with a journalism degree from Syracuse University.
He retired as the advertising manager at MIXCO (Mixing Equipment Company) of Rochester, N.Y. He served for 20 years as Scoutmaster of Troops 175 and 321, also of Rochester.
He fulfilled his dream of building a cabin on Raquette Lake in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. His great-grandchildren have been the beneficiaries of that dream. His sense of humor stayed with him into the last day of his life.
Interment will take place next spring at Whitehaven Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y.
Arrangements are in the care of the Minor Funeral Home (minorfh.com).
