Gary J. Scott, 62, of Stowe, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after a brief battle with brain cancer.
The consummate walker, he was recognized all over town by his bright red hair, has gone to be a Snow Ghost and is blowing in the wind. He will be loved and missed by his family and friends. “Hello, my dear,” he loved to say with a smile. “Would you like a turkey burger, sprite or some French toast?”
Gary is survived by his son Nicholas Jolly of Mequon, Wis.; his wife, Rebecca; two granddaughters, Genevieve and Annabelle Jolly; a sister, Darlene Lord of Stowe; a niece, Heather Taylor-Ritter of Rindge N.H., and her husband, Marc; his closest friends, Doris Lemieux and Bill and April Knight, all of Stowe; and his extended family from Mac’s Market.
Gary was born in Worcester, Mass., on April 3, 1959, to William C. R. and Lorna Ann (Perks) Jolly. He was the youngest of seven children. Gary has 17 nieces and nephews and 28-plus great nieces and nephews.
While he spent his early years in Massachusetts, he found peace in Stowe. Through the cleaning of houses and churches Gary touched the lives of many.
In his spare time, he penned letters, wrote poetry, played chess and studied astrology. Gary will forever be remembered for his charity, kindness, dedication to task, the most amazing French toast and his crisp white shirts.
Gary’s poem “Snow Ghosts” was published in the National Library of Poetry in 1998.
Recalled his niece, Heather: One of my fondest memories of my Gary was the time he called me after school and told me to meet him in front of the convenience store by my house. There I was standing on the corner when this big black stretch limo pulled up. Gary got out of the driver’s seat and opened the limo door for me. “Hello, my dear! Would you like a ride?” Dear sweet Uncle Gary, you will forever be missed by all. We love you.
