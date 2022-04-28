In loving memory of Gar Anderson, who died peacefully on Dec. 30, 2021, join his family and friends for a memorial service honoring Gar’s life at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Stowe Community Church.
After the service, the family will be serving refreshments at the Anderson residence in Sterling Valley where everyone is welcome to gather and share their memories of Gar.
