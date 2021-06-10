Gaetano Richard Vicinelli

Gaetano Vicinelli, 79, of Village of Golf, Fla., died peacefully at his home Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
He and his wife, Susan, also had a home in Stowe.
Gaetano was born on May 1, 1942, in New York City, son of Martha Washington and Giovanni Vicinelli. The advent of World War II caused his family to return to Europe where they spent the war years in Portugal and Spain before moving back to Italy.
Born to an American mother and an Italian father, Gaetano enjoyed an international upbringing, and attended elementary school in Turin, Italy; secondary school in Quebec, Canada; and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
Following his graduation from Dartmouth, Gaetano began a long international banking career, moving back and forth from New York to Milan, Italy, where he spent a total of 10 years. Other assignments included life and work in Beirut, Lebanon, Santiago, Chile, and London.
Upon retiring from his business career, Gaetano devoted himself to a variety of charitable causes. He served as board chair of VIP Community Services, a social services organization in the Bronx. In Vermont he chaired the Stowe Land Trust and was a board member of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. He was passionate about sports and was a keen sailor, skier and golfer.
In full retirement Gaetano divided his life between Vermont, Florida and Italy.
Gaetano is survived by his wife, Susan; his three children, Stephen (Kajy), Paolo (Kara) and Cristina Magill (Walter); and nine grandchildren, Leila, Sofia, Luca, Max, Ben, and Jena Vicinelli, and Wally, Suzy and Henry Magill.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stowe Land Trust (stowelandtrust.org) or the Thyroid, Head and Neck Cancer Foundation (thancfoundation.org).
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.
