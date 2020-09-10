Freya Chaffee, born in Highgate Springs, on Jan. 18, 1942, died Aug. 28 in her home in Waterbury, surrounded by love, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
She fought a good fight with her family by her side. She led her life on her own terms until the very end. She was always the life of the party; no exception was the celebration of life, or living funeral, enjoyed by her and her family and friends on Dec. 28, 2019. Freya was predeceased by her father, Olin Sherburne Chaffee, of West Berkshire, and her mother, Eva Eliza Gross Chaffee, of Berkshire, and her brothers and sisters and a niece. She is survived by her partner, Herschell Murry, and her daughters, Michelle Chaffee, Marcy Pelkey, Phoebe Pelkey and Meredith Pelkey and their families.
She was a true matriarch and second mother to many extended family and friends. Freya was a lifelong learner, loved reading, traveling, all things culinary, crafts of all kinds and was a master gardener.
Her careers included managing the Tyler Place, a family resort, working at nonprofits, including Northeast Family Institute, Woodbury College and Community College of Vermont, and running a literacy program, “Everybody Wins,” at Thatcher Brook Primary School in Waterbury, where many of her grandchildren attended primary school.
She ran sewing camps for her grandchildren and their friends, and children at local schools. She was a driving force in helping to create the new Waterbury library, where she served as a library commissioner for many years.
She instilled in her daughters and their families the importance of being socially responsible and active in their communities, as she was a lifelong political and social activist.
