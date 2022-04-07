Frederick E. Lavilette, 91, formerly of Stowe, died Monday, April 4, at The Manor Nursing Home in Morristown.
He was born in Burlington on Aug. 19, 1930, a son of Frederick E. Lavilette Sr. and Florence (Gay) Lavilette.
Frederick attended Burlington schools and was active in most sports beginning in Mud Alley. His love of baseball and his abilities attracted scouts for the St. Louis Cardinals and in 1950 he was offered a position with their farm league.
At that time, he chose instead to enlist with the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Little Creek, Va., and spent time at sea. His last duty was in Boston. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and went on to graduate from Johnson State Teacher’s College and St. Michael’s College, where he received a master’s degree in education.
After a teaching career in Potsdam, N.Y., and in Burlington, Frederick went on to a career in real estate and worked for O’Brien Realty, LS Realty and Fred Lavilette Real Estate before going into the marina business. He was one of the original owners of The Moorings, located in Malletts Bay.
After his retirement in 1993, and until suffering a stroke in 2013, he spent his time enjoying what he loved — boating, biking and skiing.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen, and his daughter, Jill.
