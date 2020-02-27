Fred C, Geiger Jr., 90, died peacefully on Feb. 4, 2020, in Morrisville.
Fred was married for 58 years to Joanne Rush Nolt; she died in 2012. A brother, Robert Geiger, also died earlier.
Fred was born in Orange, N.J., March 11, 1929, son of Agnes and Fred Geiger Sr. Fred earned a degree in business administration from Ursinus College in 1951. He met Joanne at Ursinus and they married in 1954 and settled in Landisville, Pa.
Fred served in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. In Germany, his passion for skiing was sparked. Skiing became one of his life’s true passions, and one that he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Fred worked for 25 years as the personnel manager at Watt & Shand Department Store in Lancaster, Pa. He ultimately retired from Graphic Trade Services in East Petersburg, Pa.
Fred’s life was devoted to service. He was president and a life member of the Landisville Jaycees. He was an active firefighter, serving with the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company for many years. Fred was active in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and served as flotilla commander and later served as the Division 5 vice captain.
Fred served for 18 years as an elected East Hempfield Township supervisor. He was an ordained elder at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. In his later years, he and Joanne moved to Homestead Village in Lancaster, where Fred became a member of the board of directors and president of the residents council. Near the end of his life, Fred moved to Vermont to be close to his daughter.
One of Fred’s other passions was boating. He owned a boat in Manasquan, N.J., and spent many long days cruising, fishing and water skiing with his family. Later, he owned a sailboat and spent much time sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. That transitioned to ownership of a trawler, and he and Joanne spent several winters on the trawler in Florida. He was a member of the Marine Trawler Owners Association and served on its board of directors.
Survivors include three children, David (Susan Kormanik), Mary Anne (George Lewis) and John (Connie Aronson); five grandchildren, Jon Geiger (Lindsey Dezman), Jefferson Geiger, Patrick Lewis, Dustin Lewis and Deseray Lewis; and one great-grandchild, Wes Joseph Geiger.
The funeral was held Feb. 10 at the Church of the Apostles in Lancaster with Pastor Kathryn Kuhn officiating.
Fred requested that any contributions in his memory be directed to the Homestead Village Endowment Fund, 1800 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
