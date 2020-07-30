Floyd K. Russell

Floyd K. “Butch” Russell, 64, of Waterbury Center died in the comfort of his family and home on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
He was born in Montpelier Feb. 11, 1956, son of Vern R. and Marie E. (Gibbs) Russell.
On Sept. 28, 1991, he married Dawn M. Perry in Waterbury.
Butch was a 1974 graduate of Harwood Union High School in Duxbury, then went to work for Dale Lowcock and Dave Whittemore as a painter. In 1979, Butch yearned for a different vocation, moved to Kodiak, Alaska, and became a commercial fisherman. During the nine fishing seasons he worked in Alaska, Butch returned to Vermont offseason and worked as a painter for Lowcock and Whittemore, and for Russwood Decorating and Bernie Parizo.
Moving back to Vermont full-time after nine seasons in Alaska, Butch met and married Dawn and started a family. He continued his employment for several years as a residential and commercial painter with Russwood Decorating.
Butch had an artistic ability that blossomed into a number of creative tangents that included macramé, making his own and finding gemstones to craft into jewelry, as well as handcrafting walking sticks, which he did right until his last week of life. In addition, he enjoyed collecting antiques and other fine collectibles.
Butch was a very giving person, always willing to help anyone. Throughout the years, he truly enjoyed time spent with his family and his many friends.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Dawn Russell of Waterbury Center; his children, Serena Lamson and her husband Jordan of Waterbury Center, Lucas Russell of Waterbury Center, and Elliott Russell and his wife Jillian of British Columbia; a granddaughter, Hannah Rose Russell; his siblings, Teresa Russell of Ferndale, Wash., Mark Russell of Duxbury, Tim Russell of Waterbury Center, Val Russell and his wife Lori of Grangeville, Idaho, Steven Russell of Custer, Wash., and Lloyd Russell of Ferndale, Wash.; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
A brother, Chris Russell, died earlier.
Services will be private. Donations in Butch’s memory would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641 (cvhhh.org).
Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.