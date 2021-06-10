Marie Claire Florence Mitchell Lonergan, 87, of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Richmond, died Friday April 23, 2021, in Zephyrhills.
Florence was born on Aug. 13, 1933, to the late Wilfred and Marie Claire (Pouliot) Salvas, on the family farm in Stowe, now known as the Trapp Family Lodge.
Florence had fond memories of her family sugaring and running the farm in her early years. The family moved to Huntington Center where she spent most of her childhood walking from Huntington to Richmond to attend school, and eventually graduate from Richmond High School in June 1953.
She met her husband, Reginald Mitchell, in Huntington, and they were married on Jan. 16, 1954.
Florence was a lifelong resident of Richmond, where she and Reg owned and operated Mitchell’s Market from 1969-1983. Florence was a friend to everyone in town, willing to lend a helping hand to anyone and greeting everyone with a smile who entered the store.
She was a lifelong member of the Holy Rosary parish and a member of the fish and game club, where she and Reg would spend their summers camping.
She was predeceased by her husband and married Edward Lonergan on Dec. 13, 1996. Ed and Florence spent time traveling in their motor home and eventually made a second home in Zephyrhills. Florence had many friends in Florida and enjoyed organizing bingo, dances, crafting and holiday gatherings for her community in Timberlake Estates.
Florence loved coming home in the summer, working in her flower beds, enjoying a good campfire, playing her boom ba in the local parades, attending the Pouliot family reunion, teaching her grandkids crafts and how to speak French and, of course, going to the fairs for her most loved sugar on snow and a ride on the scrambler.
Florence most enjoyed time with her family and visiting friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Wanda Mitchell of Richmond; granddaughter, Candace Dasaro and her husband, John, of Fairfield; her beloved great grandchildren, Cailtyn, Ruby and Zeb Dasaro; her sister, Hismarian Fitzgerald (Mike); brothers, Jerome (Joan) Salvas and Norman Salvas; and sisters-in-law, Alice Salvas and Joy Avery; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A special acknowledgement to her kind and beloved friends in Florida, Joann, Kevin, Aimee and Sandy, and her dearest friends in Vermont, Rita and Lorraine.
She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald Mitchell; her husband, Edward Lonergan; and her brothers, Leonard and Ernest Salvas.
In accordance with Florence’s wishes a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Richmond.
Her family asks that memorials in her name be made to Grady’s Golden Goodness, 562 Metcalf Pond Road, East Fairfield VT 05488. (gradysgoldengoodness.org)
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Florence Mitchell Lonergan, visit giffordfuneralhome.com.
