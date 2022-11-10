Fern Ellen Blood of Waterbury Center died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. She was born in Pittsfield, Mass., daughter of Sidney and Lillian Green-berg.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence Blood, who misses her dearly; and by her brother, Carl Greenberg; sister-in-law, Laura Greenberg; niece, Rebecca Greenberg; and nephew, Michael Greenberg. She also leaves many loving friends and extended family members to grieve her loss.
Fern graduated from Tufts University and achieved a Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University and a Master of Education from Harvard University. She worked in various education programs involving children and was an advocate for children’s rights. She was an attorney and grant writer with the Children’s Law Center in Massachusetts for several years.
Fern met her husband Larry while on a hike with the Appalachian Mountain Club and was an active outdoorswoman.
In 2003 she and her husband built a home in Waterbury Center. They delighted in creating a home together.
Fern was a member of Beth Jacob Synagogue in Montpelier and Temple Beth Abraham in Nashua, N.H. She was a woman of deep faith, actively contributing to both communities, creating programs, leading worship and strengthening the communities she loved. Her beautiful voice will be much missed along with her searching mind and loving spirit.
She was introduced to genealogical research by her husband and became extremely proficient. She was successful in tracing her family roots from the village of Pietere in Ukraine to the Springfield, Mass., and Hartford, Conn., areas. Her discoveries led her to find many new cousins and relations. She connected many people who had never known each other.
Funeral services were handled by Boucher & Pritchard of Burlington. Her funeral was held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Beth Jacob Synagogue. Burial was on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Wood End Cemetery in Reading, Mass. Rabbi Jonathan Spira-Savett of Temple Beth Abraham, presiding.
Donations in Fern’s memory may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society.
