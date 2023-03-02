To the Stowe, Elmore, Morrisville communities and beyond:
We cannot adequately express the breadth and depth of our gratitude to all who have, and continue to, offer your kindness, generosity, love and support as we mourn Jack and process our grief. The conversations, memories, food, flowers, laughs and hugs are what is helping us get through.
We would like to thank Father Rick Swanson, Pastor Dan Haugh, Chris Vigneau, all the docents of the Stowe Community Church; Meghan Reichelt for designing the program and so much more; John Clark for printing the program, all of the photos, and traffic patrol; Lamoille Valley Transportation for providing the shuttle service; Jen and John Kimmich from The Alchemist for donating space to gather, eat and have fabulous beer; the Rovetto family from Piecasso for the wonderful pizza; Ed Flanagan from Stowe Seafood for the yummy shrimp; the Frame family from Trapp Family Lodge for the amazing charcuterie boards and more great beer; and the families from the classes of 2017 and 2020 who donated the beautiful flowers; and to our dearest friends who have done more than we can say, from organizing behind the scenes, supplying housing, feeding us, laughing and crying with us, and holding us up.
We can’t possibly name each one of you who have lightened our load over the past weeks as you’ve been so blessedly numerous, and we don’t want to forget anyone, so please know that you are in our hearts, and we are beyond grateful.
We were each raised in Vermont communities, and because we so appreciated the connection and shared values that grow and are nurtured in small towns, we chose to raise our boys in Vermont as well. Thank goodness. We’ve never taken community for granted. But we have been overwhelmed and buoyed by the vast outpouring of love we’ve received from ours.
Kim Bruno and Jeff and Will Seivwright, on behalf of the entire extended family of the late Jackson Seivwright
